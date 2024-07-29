Grin 1-Day Volume Hits $99,409.47 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $99,409.47 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,805.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.25 or 0.00655028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00109310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.97 or 0.00236330 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00046727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00076632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.