Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Up 13.4% in July

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,100 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 465,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLRE. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLRE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,757. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $473.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

