GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 692,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,950,542 shares.The stock last traded at $56.10 and had previously closed at $51.66.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONL. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,224,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

