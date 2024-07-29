GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives $59.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,934,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 88,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.56.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

