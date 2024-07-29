Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.30

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $651.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIV. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 88,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

