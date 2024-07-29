Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global Self Storage Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ SELF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.11. 10,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,825. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $57.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.
Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.64%.
Insider Activity at Global Self Storage
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
