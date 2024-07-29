Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global Self Storage Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SELF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.11. 10,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,825. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $57.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.64%.

Insider Activity at Global Self Storage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,845.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,641 shares of company stock worth $117,257. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

