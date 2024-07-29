Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.42.

Get Generac alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Generac

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.81. 42,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,888. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $161.80. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,720,411 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 17.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Generac by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 26,719 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.