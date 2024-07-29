Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRMN. Bank of America cut Garmin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $177.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.80 and a 200-day moving average of $149.11. Garmin has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.3% in the second quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Garmin by 98.1% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Garmin by 13.3% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

