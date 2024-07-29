Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 273,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTEK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ FTEK traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.02. 10,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,088. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
