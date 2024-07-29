FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

FTAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.90.

NYSE FTAI opened at $112.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 156.50%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,420,000 after purchasing an additional 110,367 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 9,008.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $6,722,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

