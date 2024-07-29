Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.51

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.51 and last traded at $53.44, with a volume of 126147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.39.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,365,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 218,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.