Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $87.10

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.10, but opened at $82.82. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $82.82, with a volume of 193 shares.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 4.9 %
The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 5.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
