Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $87.10

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.10, but opened at $82.82. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $82.82, with a volume of 193 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92.

Formula Systems (1985) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.09% of Formula Systems (1985) worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company's stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

