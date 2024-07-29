Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Gap Down to $198.63

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $198.63, but opened at $193.91. Flutter Entertainment shares last traded at $194.82, with a volume of 42,943 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLUT. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,864.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

