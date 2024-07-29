Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR S&P China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,383. The firm has a market cap of $443.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $81.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.70.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

