Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Flex stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. Flex has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Flex by 29,912.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 97,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 96,915 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 146,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 75,387 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 201,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the first quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth $633,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

