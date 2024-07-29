First Solar (FSLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. First Solar has set its FY24 guidance at $13.00-14.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Solar to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $226.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.