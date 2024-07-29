First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$18.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.88.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$16.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.56.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

