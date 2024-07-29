First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) PT Raised to $27.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.40.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.51. 62,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,082,000 after buying an additional 668,871 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,079,000 after buying an additional 1,408,160 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,319,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,936,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,273,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.