First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

First Financial Bancorp. stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.67. 34,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,061. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 19.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $248,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 63.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 93.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

