First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

FCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.13.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

FCF stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.85.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.