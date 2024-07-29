Financial Review: Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) versus Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) and Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ero Copper and Nomura Research Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 1 3 1 3.00 Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ero Copper currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.55%. Given Ero Copper’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Nomura Research Institute.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Ero Copper has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ero Copper and Nomura Research Institute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $427.48 million 4.67 $92.80 million $0.65 29.74 Nomura Research Institute $5.10 billion 3.47 $549.54 million $0.94 32.45

Nomura Research Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper. Ero Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomura Research Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ero Copper and Nomura Research Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 14.23% 10.68% 5.46% Nomura Research Institute 11.31% 21.22% 9.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Nomura Research Institute shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies. This segment also offers research, future projections, and recommendations to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The company's Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online and BPO services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. Its Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The company's IT Platform Services segment engages in the data center operation activities and construction of IT platforms and networks to the Financial IT and Industrial IT Solutions segments, as well as provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. This segment is also involved in the research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

