Financial Comparison: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

MeiraGTx and Adaptimmune Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MeiraGTx and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $14.02 million 23.21 -$84.03 million ($1.17) -4.32 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $18.36 million 18.69 -$113.87 million ($0.74) -1.88

Profitability

MeiraGTx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares MeiraGTx and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -651.19% -122.82% -48.11% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -890.13% -259.68% -61.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MeiraGTx and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 413.83%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.79, suggesting a potential upside of 100.54%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic and allogeneic T-cell therapies; research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc.; third-party collaborations with Noile-Immune and Alpine Immune Sciences; and strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

