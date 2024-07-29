Financial Comparison: KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) versus Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN)

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) and Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KALA BIO and Alzamend Neuro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KALA BIO $3.89 million 5.00 -$42.20 million ($15.15) -0.46 Alzamend Neuro N/A N/A -$14.88 million ($0.99) -3.85

Alzamend Neuro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KALA BIO. Alzamend Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KALA BIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KALA BIO N/A -366.43% -66.41% Alzamend Neuro N/A -612.26% -255.65%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares KALA BIO and Alzamend Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

KALA BIO has a beta of -2.04, indicating that its stock price is 304% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alzamend Neuro has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KALA BIO and Alzamend Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KALA BIO 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alzamend Neuro 0 0 0 0 N/A

KALA BIO presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 138.96%. Given KALA BIO’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KALA BIO is more favorable than Alzamend Neuro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of KALA BIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Alzamend Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of KALA BIO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Alzamend Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KALA BIO beats Alzamend Neuro on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects. Its preclinical development product, including KPI-014 for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to KALA BIO, Inc. in August 2023. KALA BIO, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc., an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

