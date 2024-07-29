Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENYGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,137,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 699,482 shares.The stock last traded at $25.06 and had previously closed at $25.40.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after buying an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 255,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 231,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 217,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 64,574 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

