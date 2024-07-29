Fei USD (FEI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $34,530.08

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $16.01 million and $34,530.08 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,789.93 or 0.99787219 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000953 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011286 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00071218 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,692,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,434,612 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,692,872.19335434 with 16,434,612.36414845 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96538074 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $28,434.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

