Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,596.60

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1,596.60 and last traded at C$1,581.80, with a volume of 17067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,575.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,829.17.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1,553.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,482.03.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$55.05 by C($13.51). The company had revenue of C$10.36 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 181.6334895 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,136.00, for a total transaction of C$498,704.00. In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,136.00, for a total transaction of C$498,704.00. Also, Director Robert John Gunn sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,529.64, for a total transaction of C$965,202.84. Insiders sold a total of 2,934 shares of company stock worth $4,168,909 in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

