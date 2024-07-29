F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.100-13.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. F5 also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.38-3.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.33.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.59. 956,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,668. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $145.45 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.40. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,790.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,990,890. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

