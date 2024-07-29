Extra Space Storage (EXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR opened at $164.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.22. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $171.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.