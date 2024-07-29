Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,232 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,964 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $125.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

