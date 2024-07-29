Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Get Everi alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Everi

Everi Stock Performance

EVRI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.85. 4,165,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Everi has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.19.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,078.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,078.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $38,304.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,082,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,022. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Everi by 13.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 546,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 66,033 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 745,022 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $6,051,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,471,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,860,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,469,000 after purchasing an additional 64,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.