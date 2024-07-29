ERC20 (ERC20) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.90 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $23.90 million and approximately $147.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00009745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008730 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,379.72 or 1.00085874 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006663 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00072308 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01679571 USD and is up 10.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

