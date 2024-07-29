Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,182 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,262,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,209,000 after buying an additional 1,386,685 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,620,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,057 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,217,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,072 shares of company stock worth $17,749,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

