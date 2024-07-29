Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.78 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

