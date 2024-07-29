Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,860 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 504,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 294,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth $21,053,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Envista by 820.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 363,875 shares during the last quarter.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.65.

NVST stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 93,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,519. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

