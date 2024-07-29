Energi Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $747,016.23 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00039907 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,235,011 coins and its circulating supply is 79,233,279 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

