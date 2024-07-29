enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Stock Price Down 6%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 639,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,226,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

EU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $673.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in enCore Energy in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in enCore Energy in the first quarter worth about $120,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in enCore Energy by 20.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in enCore Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

