Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$28.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.63.

EFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$817,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer William Sutherland acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$817,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 and have sold 68,974 shares worth $1,716,749. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EFN stock opened at C$26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$18.50 and a twelve month high of C$26.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.27. The stock has a market cap of C$10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$333.85 million. Research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5226286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

