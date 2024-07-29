Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $102.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average is $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $73,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,061,277,000 after acquiring an additional 600,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after acquiring an additional 809,605 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after acquiring an additional 393,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,540,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

