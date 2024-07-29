ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Up 3.7%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 1,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 130,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

ECARX Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $574.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

