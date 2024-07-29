East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.60.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

EWBC stock opened at $87.97 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.34.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $338,142,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $115,369,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $67,692,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after buying an additional 886,841 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 112.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,013,000 after buying an additional 762,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

