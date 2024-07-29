Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 429,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,401,449 shares.The stock last traded at $117.06 and had previously closed at $119.24.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

