Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Update

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DCOMP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.