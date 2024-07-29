Denny’s (DENN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Denny’s to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Denny’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.01. Denny’s has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.91.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DENN. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.
