Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance
Delta 9 Cannabis stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
