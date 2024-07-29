Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

Delta 9 Cannabis stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

About Delta 9 Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.