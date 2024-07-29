Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Up 91.1% in July

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the June 30th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of DKILY stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 329,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

