DA Davidson Raises SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $88.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $72.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.