DA Davidson Boosts Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target to $38.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRMK. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Trustmark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trustmark

Trustmark Price Performance

Trustmark stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.75. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,572,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,992,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2,226.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 314,937 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,215,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,611,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.