D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 14250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.00.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

