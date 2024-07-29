Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Up 12.7% in July

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CYRBY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

