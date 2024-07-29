CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,370 ($30.65) target price on the stock.

CVS Group Stock Up 1.3 %

CVSG stock opened at GBX 1,106 ($14.30) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £792.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2,257.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 902.41 ($11.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,225 ($28.78). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,069.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,206.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deborah Kemp acquired 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.24) per share, with a total value of £24,985.60 ($32,314.54). In other CVS Group news, insider Richard Gray purchased 1,600 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,019 ($13.18) per share, with a total value of £16,304 ($21,086.39). Also, insider Deborah Kemp purchased 2,440 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.24) per share, for a total transaction of £24,985.60 ($32,314.54). 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

